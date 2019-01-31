Black Hole opens in Rexburg

Sharing is caring!











Lights dim and the ceiling morphs into the Rexburg sky. Heads lean back as minds are lost in the wonder of the great expanse and twinkling lights. Planets expand and become visible to the eye. Constellations take form and dance as their stories are told. The scene changes and Liam Neeson’s voice fills the viewers’ ears as the Earth pulls into view.

This is the planetarium, a room meant to simulate the night sky and educate attendees about astronomy. Videos are on a monthly rotation. For the month of January, Dynamic Earth is featured. Black Holes will be February’s video.

Laura Sebring, a sophomore studying recreation management, has attended the planetarium three times. “I was shocked at how popular it was.” Sebring said.

The Rexburg Sky

The presentations are lead by planetarium operators, all of which are physics majors with an emphasis in astronomy. Operator Nonnie Woodruff, a senior studying physics, has been presenting shows in the planetarium for two years.

“In a sense you can kind of see this as my dream come true,” Woodruff said.

The presentation differs based on which operator is running the show. Generally, operators show the sky and identify stars and planets. An audience member could, in the same night, see the same stars and planets.

Operators then project a sky-full of “connect the dots” and tell the stories behind them. After the operator’s presentation, a video is shown.

Dynamic Earth

Dynamic Earth displays the process by which Earth was created. It explains the uniqueness of the Earth and ends with a call to action. “Do we want to spend the Earth, or save it?”

Black Holes

Black holes are a relatively new discovery in the science world. Woodruff believes that this is the reason people gravitate toward them.

“It’s a big question mark that people love theorizing about,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff said Black Holes is not only her favorite planetarium video but also the favorite of those attending the presentations. Concerning private shows, she said, “Nine times out of 10 they will choose Black Holes.”

Showtimes

The planetarium hosts public shows every Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in the Romney Science Building room 107. Admission is $2 per person.

With a maximum of 40 seats per show, Woodruff recommends to arrive when tickets go on sale at 6:30 p.m. There can be a second showing at 8 p.m. if there are 15 or more people attending.

Private shows can be scheduled at scheduling@byui.edu or by calling 208.496.3123. They are $40 minimum.

This information and more can be found on their website, www.byui.edu/planetarium.