Black Lives Matter protests reach Rexburg

Rexburg joined protests around the country held in memory of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement June 3.

Homemade signs and over 100 protesters lined S. Second W. next to Porter Park. Families waved signs to cars passing by.

“I know people can’t understand what I’ve been through without being black but it just comes down to trying, all we need is people trying,” said Jared Shakespeare, a junior studying biology.

Local businesses also donated food in support of the protestors including Righteous Slice and Crumbl.

“Every-time someone opens the door we could hear everyone screaming and it motivates us on all the movements going around,” said Paige Huntsman a senior at Madison High School and employee for Crumbl.

Protestors stood on a corner of Porter Park for two hours and were greeted by cars honking and people waving, as well as other reactions such as getting flipped off and trucks blowing smoke clouds in their faces.

A man got out of his car to talk about the protest and why it wasn’t “All Lives Matter.” He was greeted by four protestors who discussed the reason for the protest. Later, the drove away honking his horn and giving a thumbs up.

“I think people need to feel comfortable asking questions and having those open conversations so this doesn’t happen anymore,” said Nzinga Lawson, a senior majoring in social work.

The protestors then walked around the park chanting things like, “No justice, no peace” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Afterward, they laid face down with their hands behind their backs to honor the position that Floyd George died in.

Steven Stewart, a resident protesting with his daughter said, “These are real issues and they affect real people, like the sign says here ‘All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.”

The protestors then walked to the intersection between North Point and the Cedars housing to draw in chalk on the sidewalk. The phrases included ‘Black Lives Matter,’ ‘Justice for George Floyd,’ and scriptures. Protestors danced and then took a final knee to honor their cause before dispersing.