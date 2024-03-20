The Blackbox Theatre in the Eliza R. Snow Building will be housing the performance of the play “Translations” opening on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Originally written by Brian Friel in 1980, Translations is “a play about language and only about language,” according to Friel.

The story of Translations takes place in County Donegal, Ireland. The British military’s arrival sheds light on the struggle of miscommunication and a changing world.

The BYU-Idaho production will be directed by Jennie Pardoe and raises the same question as its 1980 counterpart: “When ‘progress’ means the erasure of rich culture, what do we stand to lose?”

Translations will demonstrate the hard work of students and faculty from within the Theatre Department.

“We auditioned in October of 2023 and have been rehearsing since then,” Pardoe said.

Performances of Translations will be held March 20-23 at 7:30 p.m., March 29 at 7:30 p.m. and March 30 at a 2 p.m.