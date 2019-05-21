Blooming with excitement for spring semester

Spring semester started five weeks ago. Flowers on campus are blooming and students can be seen studying or lounging on the lawns throughout campus.

Cameron Kofford, a junior studying elementary education, said he hopes to visit the Tetons in Island Park this semester. He works at the John W. Hart Equipment Center and said the outdoor equipment like footballs, soccer and lacrosse gear is in high demand.

“I feel like there are less people that come through [the gym] because they are all outside,” said Kelly McGovern, a junior studying recreational therapy.

Hunter Stutz, a senior studying biomedical sciences, works at the Outdoor Recreational Center. The ORC rents equipment to students and the community for rock climbing, water sports and mountain biking. Stutz said he looks forward to rock climbing this spring semester.

“I like to go [rock climbing] out in the mountains,” Stutz said. “There are some places out by Kelly Canyon. We also sell a book here that has other locations [for rock climbing]. It is called Sweet Spots.”

The excitement buzzes through campus as the number of activities that are offered pile up.