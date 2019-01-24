Boats in the pool: the ultimate game of Battleship

“It’s like the Superbowl but, like, for BYU-Idaho,” said Caylee Lewis, a junior studying sociology and captain of her battleship team, the Vancouver Volcanoes. “I think it’s that much hype.”

This Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Hart pool, students will compete in the Battleship tournament. It’s not just a board game. Each team will have a canoe, and each player will have a bucket. They will paddle around the pool trying to sink the other teams by filling their boats with water.

“We were scrolling through the intramural page, trying to find something fun to do with all of our friends,” Lewis said. “We YouTubed it, and we thought it looked super fun, so we decided to put a team together.”

According to Ryan Hansen, the sports advisor overseeing the event, the Battleship Tournament will have four divisions: Men’s roommate, Women’s roommate, Co-rec, and Open.

University Housing is partnering with Student Activities to provide prizes for winners, including a semester of free toilet paper and gift cards for the winner of each roommate division. “You can’t beat that,” Lewis said, grinning. “That’s better than, like, a Superbowl ring.”

The winners of each division will compete for the All-Campus Battleship Championship and receive T-shirts and rubber duckies. Student Activities will also provide a box of full-size candy bars to the best nautically dressed team.

“We will also have sailor hats and a ship backdrop and be taking team photos to post on Facebook,” Hansen said.

Students can register to participate at campusrec.byui.edu until the 25th.