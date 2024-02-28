The Madison High School Bobcats Varsity boys squad has qualified for the annual IDHSAA 5A Boys Basketball Championships Tournament, set to begin on Thursday in Boise.

The Bobcats, led by head Coach Shane Humphreys, posted a 22-2 overall record while going a perfect 6-0 in conference play. They capped their regular season with a 57-41 victory over Highland High School in the District 5-6 championship back on Feb. 20.

This win made the Bobcats district champions for the fourth consecutive year, giving the team an automatic bid to the state championships and punching their ticket to Boise.

The Bobcats were pre-season favorites to win their district and now look to capture the state title which has evaded them the past few years.

Madison is considered to be a top contender for the state crown this year as they feature a returning starting five from their fourth-place finish last year.

However, the fourth-ranked Bobcats will face a tough challenge as perennial powerhouses Owyhee and Coeur d’Alene await them. Madison fell to the number one overall seed, Owyhee Storm, back on Dec. 16 of last year by a score of 85-66. This was one of two losses during the year for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats’ quest begins Thursday at noon when they take on the fifth ranked Capital Golden Eagles at the Ford Idaho Center in the first game of the tournament.

A victory on Thursday afternoon would likely set the Bobcats up for a rematch with the Storm on Friday night, where the winner would advance to the championship game.

Tickets for this weekend’s festivities can be purchased online through GOFAN.

Fans can see a full schedule, including updates, locations and times for each game, on the Idaho Sports website.

Games will be live streamed on the NFHS Network website, as well as a radio broadcast for each game.