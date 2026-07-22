Boiler failure leaves 64 Nauvoo House residents without water

On June 6, 64 women living at Nauvoo House woke up without water after two boilers fell through the floor of a maintenance room.

The incident affected 15 apartments on the women's side of the complex. No one was injured, but two apartments were flooded, damaging apartments and personal property.

Boiler failure at Nauvoo House on the women's side of the complex. Image credit: Google review user

Residents said they did not receive an explanation until that evening, when management sent an email saying one of the main boilers serving the women's side of the complex had "unexpectedly failed."

The email said residents in the affected units would be relocated to other available apartments in the complex and that affected units would remain affected until repairs could be completed.

Some residents said they were given codes to apartments with spare beds, but they shared that the move was inconvenient due to the heat, finals and short notice. One resident shared that they relocated their items into the assigned apartment, and their new roommates did not know they would be staying.

"It is a little scary throughout it all, not knowing what is going to happen next. You sign a contract, and they need to uphold their end of the contract, including fixing property damages fast," said one resident without water.

Residents shared that the complex did not provide bottled water or other assistance after the incident. Some reported that they have not received refunds for the time they have been without water or for the damaged personal property.

"We get up in the morning, use the bottled water we bought for daily routines, then run to campus to shower and get ready for the day." said one of the student residents.

After the incident, several residents posted reviews of Nauvoo House on Google in an attempt to seek action and help. One resident said more than 30 women affected by no water posted reviews, but that many were later removed. On Google reviews, now fewer than 10 remain on the site.

The BYU-Idaho Housing office said they are working closely with students and Nauvoo House to resolve the situation.

Nauvoo House management declined to comment at this time.

Residents interviewed for this story have asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the situation.