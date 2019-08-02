Bonner family bound for Rexburg

On Friday at 7:30 p.m., the Bonner Family will perform at BYU-Idaho, tickets cost $6 for students and $12 for general public.

This performance comes in connection with Education Week which runs through Saturday, August 4.

The Bonner family is a group of 10 family members, eight kids and their parents, Harry and Debra, who are all performers and musicians.

All eight children will be traveling from across the country to join their parents for this concert.

Four years ago, the children came together to record a song written by one of them for Debra for Mothers Day.

Later, the Mormon Channel saw the video and asked the family to re-record the song to use for a Mormon Message. The video now has 660,000 views.

For the Bonners, this video gave them the chance to talk about why they need God in their lives and share their testimonies.

Come see Bonners as they share their talent with BYU-I.