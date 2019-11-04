Boo! Did we scare you?

Students have a spooktacular nightNovember 4, 2019
Watch: Zombies and ZumbaNovember 4, 2019
Many students and faculty dressed up in Halloween costumes on October 31st to celebrate the holiday. Here are a few found by Scroll’s photo team.
Kelby Dye-elementary education-Superman
Leslie Hancock – communication – Dancing Queen
Breanna Wharton – accounting – Darla
Hector Peña – mechanical engineering -The Wolf
Lane Williams-communication professor – Anger from Inside Out
Heather Tapp – general studies – Flapper
Sydney Daniel – civil engineering – Cinderella
Stephen Henderson – communication professor – Tobias Funke
Marnae Kelley – English – Mario and Seth Kelly – mechanical engineering-Luigi
Heather Whitlock – family and consumer sciences – Witch
Caylie Ceckemeyer- childhood development – Devil and Heather Randall- exercise physiology – Cow