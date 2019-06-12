Boyé ‘rallies the troops’ in Rexburg

Alex Boyé made an early trek to Rexburg, Idaho, for a surprise performance. On June 7, as Boyé went on stage at the Crossroads, chatter silenced when people noticed him.

“You know why I’m here,” Boyé said. “None of you are buying my tickets. I’m rallying the troops.”

Mariia Shishmareva, a junior studying communication, met Boyé before he found his way to the Crossroads.

Shishmareva said she smiled through the performance. “He said I should come to (his) concert right now, and I thought he meant the concert on Saturday.”

Shishmareva went to meet a friend at the Crossroads and found Boyé performing.

“He works with the crowd really well and knows how to engage the public,” Shishmareva said.

On June 8, Boyé began his show in the John W. Hart Auditorium with his original song, “Heart of a Lion.”

As Boyé sang and danced, the audience clapped and cheered along with the music.

Photo by Clay Breedon | Scroll photography

Boyé raised his hands and made a “W” to represent the word “winner”. The entire audience was with him as they waved from side to side. He integrated “BYU-I” and “Idaho” into the lyrics of his song “Winner.”

During his show, he explained his face paint. “The mark on my face is a reminder to leave a mark on this earth,“ Boyé said.

He wants to leave behind a legacy. This inspired his original song lyrics “I’ve got the heart of a hero… I will be remembered. The world will remember me.”

Before Boyé began his song “We All Bleed the Same,” he explained the backstory of the piece. It stems from the quote by Oscar Wilde “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken” which his mother often said during his childhood.

Photo by Clay Breeden | Scroll photography

He also invited BYU-I Collegiate Singers and other students to sing alongside him during the concert.

Phillip Lewis, a sophomore studying dance, was one of the students who sang with Boyé.

“The one thing that made it enjoyable to me was the energy he brought to the stage,” Lewis said. “I was really able to relax and have fun while doing what I love.”

For Sam Waites, a junior studying psychology, her favorite part was how engaging Boyé was with the crowd.

“I loved how he was relatable to the crowd,” Waites said. “‘The Circle of Life’ was my favorite song because I knew it the most. I grew up watching the Lion King, and it was cool to hear his version of it.”

Kenna Early, a sophomore studying graphic design, enjoyed his new original song, “Bend Not Break.” In this song, Boyé raises awareness for suicide prevention. The song refers to what he would say to someone who was contemplating taking their life.

“I’ve struggled with mental illness, and I felt that he was speaking directly to me,” Early said.

As he concluded his show, the entire audience stood up and danced to his other original song, “Lemonade.”

Photos by Clay Breeden | Scroll photography