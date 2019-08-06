Brains, cake, life, and four eternal concepts

To illustrate his words during his devotional address, Tim Tanner, an online curriculum media developer, pulled up an image of a brain, unfolded a plastic grocery sack from his pocket, and shared stories about cake, life and family. Each photo, object or story corresponded to Tanner’s list of “four eternal concepts that the Light of Christ allows us to see.”

These concepts were:

1. You cannot currently comprehend the eternal potential you have as a literal son or daughter of God.

2. Your mistakes in life do not keep your Heavenly Father and the Savior from loving you. You are valued in their eyes more than you can comprehend.

3. Take your best, inspired attempt at your path ahead, but expect and welcome the Lord’s modifications to it.

4. Our Father in Heaven has incredible gifts in store for each of us to help us return to him. Sometimes they come disguised.

“It made me think — am I really reaching my full potential?” said Laura Sykes, a senior studying family and consumer science education. “What more can I be doing? And what more can I recognize in my life that I could be doing a little bit better? It just helped me do a little self-check to get back on board and make sure that I’m not just living comfortably but I’m trying to live more like Christ.”

For one of Tanner’s coworkers, the message that he learned was driven home by the spirit Tanner invited into the room.

“I’ve known Tim for a number of years, and he is just a good, humble person, so I was really excited to hear his message,” said Rob Stewart, online employment and scheduling director. “Just the humility in how he lives his life allows the Spirit to be there, so I thought that was a great message.”

For the full devotional address, visit the BYU-Idaho Devotional site.