BREAKING: BYU-Idaho announces on-campus face mask guidelines and rules

On June 26, BYU-Idaho made an announcement regarding where and when face masks are required and other guidelines:

“BYU-Idaho’s return to on-campus work and study will occur in a gradual manner as we continue to conservatively follow national and local policies and guidelines. If students and employees receive approval to be on campus, they should be prepared to provide their own protective face covering or mask and wear it inside all campus buildings. Here are a few guidelines to consider:

Employees working in private offices may remove face coverings but are required to wear a face covering as they move within campus buildings and during interactions with others. Students and employees are not required to wear face coverings outdoors. However, six feet of physical distancing must be maintained. When face-to-face classes resume, students will be required to wear face coverings in the classroom. Faculty members can remove their face covering during class when additional safety precautions are in the classroom (such as a plexiglass barrier).

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in all public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Cloth face coverings provide an extra layer of sanitation and help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling through the air to other people and surfaces. When wearing a cloth face covering, please ensure it:

Fits snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Completely covers the nose and mouth

Is secured with ties or ear loops

Includes multiple layers of fabric

Allows for breathing without restriction

Can be laundered and machine dried daily without damage or change to shape

Does not display inappropriate words or graphics (consistent with Honor Code principles)

For more information, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/how-to-make-cloth-face-covering.html.”