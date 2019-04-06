BREAKING: BYU-Idaho President Henry J. Eyring among those to receive callings at general conference

Sharing is caring!











At the Saturday afternoon session of the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Dallin H. Oaks announced the calls of 10 General Authority Seventies, 55 Area Seventies and a new Sunday School General Presidency.

Among them is current BYU-Idaho President Henry J. Eyring, was called to serve as an Area Seventy. In the past, former BYU-I presidents Elder Kim B. Clark and Elder David A. Bednar served as Area Seventies while acting as president of BYU-I.

The following individuals were called as General Authority Seventies:

Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, Elder Hans T. Boom, Elder L. Todd Budge, Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, Elder Peter M. Johnson, Elder John A. McCune, Elder James R. Rasband, Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai, Elder Alan R. Walker.

The following individuals were called to the Sunday School General Presidency:

Brother Mark L. Pace, Brother Milton Camargo, Brother Jan E. Newman.

The following individuals were called as Area Seventies

Solomon I. Aliche

Guillermo A. Alvarez

Daren R. Barney

Julius F. Barrientos

James H. Bekker

Kevin G. Brown

Mark S. Bryce

A. Marcos Cabral

Dunstan G. B. T. Chadambuka

Alan C. K. Cheung

Christian C. Chigbundu

Paul N. Clayton

Karim Del Valle

Hiroyuki Domon

Mernard P. Donato

Mark D. Eddy

Zachary F. Evans

Henry J. Eyring

Sapele Fa’alogo Jr.

David L. Frischknecht

John J. Gallego

Efraín R. García

Robert Gordon

Mark A. Gottfredson

Thomas Hänni

Michael J. Hess

Glenn M. Holmes

Richard S. Hutchins

Tito Ibañez

Akinori Ito

Jeremy R. Jaggi

Kelly R. Johnson

Christopher Hyunsu Kim

H. Moroni Klein

‘Inoke F. Kupu

Stephen Chee Kong Lai

Victor D. Lattaro

Tarmo Lepp

Itzcoatl Lozano

Kevin J. Lythgoe

Edgar P. Montes

S. Ephraim Msane

Luiz C. D. Queiroz

Ifanomezana Rasolondraibe

Eduardo D. Resek

Tomás G. Román

Ramon E. Sarmiento

Jonathan S. Schmitt

Vai Sikahema

Denelson Silva

Luis Spina

Carlos G. Süffert

Voi R. Taeoalii

Sergio R. Vargas

Markus Zarse

