BREAKING: BYU-Idaho President Henry J. Eyring among those to receive callings at general conference

At the Saturday afternoon session of the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Dallin H. Oaks announced the calls of 10 General Authority Seventies, 55 Area Seventies and a new Sunday School General Presidency.
Among them is current BYU-Idaho President Henry J. Eyring, was called to serve as an Area Seventy. In the past, former BYU-I presidents Elder Kim B. Clark and Elder David A. Bednar served as Area Seventies while acting as president of BYU-I.
The following individuals were called as General Authority Seventies:
Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, Elder Hans T. Boom, Elder L. Todd Budge, Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, Elder Peter M. Johnson, Elder John A. McCune, Elder James R. Rasband, Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai, Elder Alan R. Walker.
The following individuals were called to the Sunday School General Presidency:
Brother Mark L. Pace, Brother Milton Camargo, Brother Jan E. Newman.
The following individuals were called as Area Seventies
Solomon I. Aliche
Guillermo A. Alvarez
Daren R. Barney
Julius F. Barrientos
James H. Bekker
Kevin G. Brown
Mark S. Bryce
A. Marcos Cabral
Dunstan G. B. T. Chadambuka
Alan C. K. Cheung
Christian C. Chigbundu
Paul N. Clayton
Karim Del Valle
Hiroyuki Domon
Mernard P. Donato
Mark D. Eddy
Zachary F. Evans
Henry J. Eyring
Sapele Fa’alogo Jr.
David L. Frischknecht
John J. Gallego
Efraín R. García
Robert Gordon
Mark A. Gottfredson
Thomas Hänni
Michael J. Hess
Glenn M. Holmes
Richard S. Hutchins
Tito Ibañez
Akinori Ito
Jeremy R. Jaggi
Kelly R. Johnson
Christopher Hyunsu Kim
H. Moroni Klein
‘Inoke F. Kupu
Stephen Chee Kong Lai
Victor D. Lattaro
Tarmo Lepp
Itzcoatl Lozano
Kevin J. Lythgoe
Edgar P. Montes
S. Ephraim Msane
Luiz C. D. Queiroz
Ifanomezana Rasolondraibe
Eduardo D. Resek
Tomás G. Román
Ramon E. Sarmiento
Jonathan S. Schmitt
Vai Sikahema
Denelson Silva
Luis Spina
Carlos G. Süffert
Voi R. Taeoalii
Sergio R. Vargas
Markus Zarse