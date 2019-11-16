BREAKING: Changes made to the missionary handbook

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced changes to the missionary handbook, titling it “Missionary Standards for Disciples of Jesus Christ.”

According to the Church’s newsroom, “The title itself underscores the handbook’s move from a rules-based manual to a principles-based one.”

The book begins with a message from the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The new manual has six sections, following the message. They are:

1. Your Full-Time Missionary Experience

2. Missionary Organization and Activities

3. Missionary Conduct

4. Physical Well-Being

5. Priesthood Authority and Ordinances

6. Completion of Your Mission

The goal of this change is to create life-long disciples. In the handbook, it says “Your mission didn’t really begin the day you were set apart and won’t end the day you are released. A mission isn’t like putting on an employee or school uniform in the morning only to take it off again when the day is done … Your full-time mission experience can be a transforming event but should also be an integral part of your life mission experience.”

The new handbooks were distributed to mission presidents and their companions in June and have been getting translated since this distribution.

The book no longer has a white front and back. The cover and inside feature full-color pictures of Jesus Christ.

Members can see the changes in the Gospel Library app.