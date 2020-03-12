BREAKING: Classes cancelled through March 17 and to resume online only

BYU-Idaho released the following statement:

Consistent with the CES guidelines issued last night, BYU-Idaho has made the following decisions:

Classes

All campus face-to-face classes are cancelled beginning March 13 through March 17. Face-to-face classes will resume March 18 via remote instruction. Some classes cannot reasonably meet remotely, such as lab courses or performance-based courses. Instructors will communicate specific instructions regarding these classes. Online classes will continue as scheduled.

Housing & Services

Students have the choice to remain in the Rexburg area or return home for the balance of this semester. For students who choose to stay, campus services, small-group activities, and approved student housing will continue to be available.