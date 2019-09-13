BREAKING: Classes to be released early for Tuesday’s message from President Nelson.

During the President’s Address for Get Connected, Henry J. Eyring, president of BYU-Idaho, asked that professors release classes early on Tuesday, Sept. 17, for President Russell M. Nelson’s address to young adults.

President Nelson’s address will be given as part of a BYU devotional and will replace BYU-I’s regular Tuesday devotional. President and Sister Eyring have rescheduled their welcome addresses for the following week, and faculty members will be receiving an announcement regarding this earlier devotional in the near future.

According to The Church News, President Nelson invites young adults worldwide to tune in and posted this message on twitter, “I think about the issues facing young people daily. I feel inspired to share an important message with you on September 17 at 11:05 a.m. MDT. Please join me that day on the Church’s Facebook or YouTube account or ChurchofJesusChrist.org.”

The devotional will also be broadcast at the BYU-Idaho Center, and students are encouraged to participate on the Devotional Discussion board for Week 1. The updated prompt for this week is to “share a time when you have felt God’s love.”