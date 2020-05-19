BREAKING: First Presidency announces phases of returning to church services

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a two-phased plan to allow the return to some church services, activities and functions May 19.

“A letter sent today to general and local leaders around the world says this can be done only when local government regulations allow and after the faith’s Area Presidencies provide additional guidance to local Church leaders,” according to the Church Newsroom.

Each phase includes guidelines for Sabbath Day worship as well as all other meetings and activities, including weddings and funerals. The phases of the plan are only to be followed in compliance with local government regulations.

The phases, according to the letter the First Presidency released, are outlined as follows:

PHASE 1:

Shortened Sabbath Day meetings can take place in the meetinghouses with no more than 99 people.

Short versions of all other meetings and activities can be held in compliance with local regulations. Otherwise, such meetings can be held remotely.

PHASE 2:

The second phase allows Sunday meetings including 100 or more individuals to be held in meetinghouses.



All other meetings, gatherings and activities can be held at meetinghouses if they align with local government regulations.

For answers to questions regarding areas with large wards, the blessing of children, baptisms and confirmations, read the letter from the First Presidency and reach out to your local church leaders.

Additional updates will come as Area Presidencies inform local leaders.