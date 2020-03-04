BREAKING: Honor Code clarifications

The Church Educational System released a statement on March 4 clarifying the recent changes made to the Honor Code regarding homosexual behavior.

According to the official notice, “Those adjustments included significant doctrinal and behavioral matters that have led to much discussion and some misinterpretation … The moral standards of the Church did not change with the recent release of the General Handbook or the updated Honor Code. There is and always has been more to living the Lord’s standard of a chaste and virtuous life than refraining from sexual relations outside of marriage. Lasting joy comes when we live the spirit as well as the letter of God’s laws.”

The release stated that “A foundational doctrine of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ is that ‘marriage between a man and a woman is ordained of God and that the family is central to the Creator’s plan for the eternal destiny of His children’ … Same-sex romantic behavior cannot lead to eternal marriage and is therefore not compatible with the principles included in the Honor Code.”