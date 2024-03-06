Church Newsroom announced Tuesday the transfer of responsibility and ownership of many sacred historic sites and documents, including the Kirtland Temple, to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Communication between the two organizations regarding this agreement began in June 2021.

The sites and artifacts involved in this transaction are related to significant events and people in the Restoration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

“We are deeply honored to assume the stewardship of these sacred places, documents, and artifacts,” said Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the joint statement. “We thank our friends at Community of Christ for their great care and cooperation in preserving these historical treasures thus far. We are committed to doing the same.”

The transaction between the Community of Christ and the Church involved land, buildings, artifacts and documents.

The most significant properties included in this transfer are the Kirtland Temple, the Smith Family Homestead, the Mansion House, the Nauvoo House and the Red Brick Store.

Significant documents and artifacts include manuscripts and the Bible used in the Joseph Smith Translation of the Bible, seven letters from Joseph Smith to his wife Emma, John Whitmer’s history of the Church, original portraits of Joseph and Emma Smith, the cornerstone of the Nauvoo House, the original door of Liberty Jail and “Caractors”, a document with the title which may contain a sample of inscriptions from the gold plates.

The Kirtland Temple in Ohio will remain a historic building, open to the public for tours that will be free of charge. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to reopen it on March 25.

The Smith Family Homestead, the Mansion House and the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois will also reopen on March 25, for year-round public tours at no charge. More details about the transaction, assets and the other items included in the agreement will be forthcoming.

For many decades, the two churches have enjoyed a strong, respectful and friendly relationship. Together, they have collaborated on numerous historical and humanitarian projects.

The Church Newsroom reports $192.5 million was paid by the Church, without assigning specific values to the properties and items.

“Together, we share an interest in and reverence for these historic sites and items and are committed to preserving them for future generations,” according to the joint statement the two churches.