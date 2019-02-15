BREAKING: Missionaries can now call home weekly

Sharing is caring!











The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a new change to missionary policy. Effective immediately, missionaries can now communicate with their families on preparation day using phone calls, text messages, video chat, and online messaging, while still being able to email and write letters.

“Regular communication with their families is an important part of a missionary’s service,” said the First Presidency in a statement. “One of the major purposes of this adjustment is to encourage families to be more involved in their missionary’s efforts and experiences.”

In addition, missionaries are also encouraged to call home on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Christmas, birthdays and culturally significant holidays, according to Newsroom.

“We encourage missionaries to communicate with their families each week using whatever approved method missionaries decide,” said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and chairman of the Missionary Executive Council. “This may vary based on their circumstances, locations and schedules for that week. It is not expected that all missionaries will call or video chat with their parents every week. The precise manner of communication is left up to the missionary as he or she decides what will best meet their needs.”