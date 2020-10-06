BREAKING NEWS: Elder and Sister Gong test positive for COVID-19

Following Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints appearing virtually at general conference last weekend, he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from the Church Newsroom, their condition is mild but they are still being careful and are having their health monitored by doctors.

The Church is going to track contact Elder and Sister Gong made over the last several days, and follow health precautions and protocols. Elder and Sister Gong will self isolate.

“We continue to encourage all Church members to take steps to protect themselves and one another during this global pandemic,” said Eric Hawkins, a Church spokesman, in the press release.