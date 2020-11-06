BREAKING NEWS: Fall 2020 graduation to be held virtually

Due to the coronavirus, Fall 2020 graduation will be streamed virtually.

BYU-Idaho made the announcement through an official notice and provided a link for anyone who would like to watch the ceremony.

In the official notice, a video was shared as a traditional part of the university’s commencement ceremony.

Graduation will be held on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

“BYU-Idaho enthusiastically congratulates our graduates who have worked so hard to reach this remarkable milestone and commend them for their momentous achievement,” according to the announcement.