BREAKING NEWS: Grade and withdrawal changes announced for Winter 2020

BYU-Idaho announced changes allowing students to withdraw from single courses in the Winter 2020 semester past previous academic deadlines. Along with extending the period for students to withdraw, students will be given options to help choose how their grades will affect their GPA.

The university hopes these measures will contribute to the academic success of all students affected by the COVID-19 changes implemented towards the end of the semester. More details from the announcement emailed to all students reads as follows:

1. For each Winter Semester 2020 course, students may choose to receive the letter grade they earned or a pass grade. You can request the best option for each individual course, (e.g., you may receive the letter grade earned in one course and request a pass in another). Pass grades are not calculated into your BYU-Idaho GPA but will satisfy degree course requirements. Pass grades may impact things such as graduate school application. Please work with an advisor if you have questions regarding graduate school preparation or other potential impacts. Next week, you will receive specific information on the process, parameters, and deadline to request changing a letter grade to a pass grade.