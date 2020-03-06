BREAKING NEWS: Lori Daybell’s bail lowered to $1 million, preliminary hearing set

Judge Faren Eddins lowered Lori Daybell’s bail from $5 million to $1 million dollars during Friday’s hearing in Rexburg.

Daybell was charged with two counts of felony child desertion in addition to misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer, contempt of court and solicitation of a crime.

Daybell’s defense attorney, Edwina Elcox, asked for a bail reduction to $10,000, and said, “Lori is innocent.” Elcox referred to the media attention the case has received as “pre trial monitoring I have never seen before.”

The judge also set a preliminary hearing on March 18 and 19 at the Madison County Courthouse. The hearings begin at 9 a.m.

If Daybell posts bail, she is required to sign a waiver of extradition. She would also be required to wear an ankle monitor, appear at all hearings, maintain contact with her counsel and cannot leave Madison, Bonneville, Fremont or Jefferson counties.

The missing children’s grandpa, Larry Woodcock, said, “It’s not about whether or not I like Lori, whether I like Chad, this is about finding two children. It’s about two children. I don’t care what the judicial system does or doesn’t do. But I do care about what has happened to Tylee and to JJ.”

Woodcock does not have blood relation to Tylee, though he said he would take her in like she was family.

