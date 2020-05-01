BREAKING NEWS: Missionary reassignments in route

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stated on April 30 that the long-awaited reassignments for current and upcoming missionaries have begun.

For the past couple of months, missionaries have been waiting patiently to see when and where they would resume their mission after being sent home due to the pandemic.

“Many missionaries throughout the world have already begun their new assignments, and some missionaries in the United States and Canada will depart for their assignments beginning next week,” said spokesman Daniel Woodruff in an official statement.

Once in the field, these returning and new missionaries will resume their missions according to the needs and restrictions of the area.

“All missionaries will continue to strictly follow local and national public health guidelines relating to travel, personal interaction, and preventing any further spread of the COVID-19,” Woodruff said.

The Church is still in the process of deciding any developments and changes in the mission field, especially the length of time serving in the new missions and possibilities for missionaries to return to their originally assigned areas. With these unknowns, the Church continues to have gratitude for the patient missionaries and asks them to continue to trust in the leaders of the Church.

“We are confident (the missionaries) will have positive, meaningful experiences as they serve the Lord and seek to share His love with others,” Woodruff said.