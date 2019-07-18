BREAKING NEWS: NAACP welcomes President Nelson to speak

According to a recent news release, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has invited President Russell M. Nelson to speak at the 110th NAACP’s National Convention on July 21.

The convention will be held in Detroit, Michigan, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to release President Nelson’s full remarks at the convention along with transcripts after the event.

Details released outlined how President Nelson and the First Presidency have been focusing on building a close relationship with the NAACP, which led to the invitation to speak.

“I’m honored to have The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stand in unity with the NAACP to advance equality and justice for all,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, according to the news release. “We must recognize and accept the importance of creating amity with those that are raising the consciousness of this nation — the Church is committed to doing just that.”

In past months, leaders from both organizations have met to discuss matters of joint education, employment initiatives and how the NAACP can customize the Church self-reliance materials for their own use.