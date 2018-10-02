BREAKING NEWS: Nationwide Emergency Test Alert

A Presidential Alert will be received on every cell phone across the nation on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 2:18 p.m. ET. This alert is just a test of a national presidential alert system, which will be used in the future in only dire circumstances, such as a missile launched by another country at the U.S., reported CBS News.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) website, the alert will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed” and will display the header “Presidential Alert.” Tests are periodically sent to learn any needed improvements in the distribution of these messages.

While this is just a test, in an interview with CBS News, Antwane Johnson, a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) official, said that when, or if, people receive these messages in the future, “people should take those extremely seriously.”

The purpose of these tests, Johnson told CBS News, is to rapidly notify the country of a national crisis. People will not receive notifications of President Trump’s tweets, said Johnson.

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson said to CBS News that these alerts will only be reserved for true emergencies and situations to get the public’s attention.

This test will be sent to cell phones and be broadcasted on televisions and radios, said the official FEMA website.