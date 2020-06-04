BREAKING NEWS: October Conference to be held virtually

Announced the morning of June 4, via Twitter, a Church Newsroom Release, and First Presidency letter, the October 2020 Conference will be held only virtually following the same format as the April 2020 Conference.

“While some areas of the world continue to experience the effects of a serious pandemic, other areas do not,” according to The First Presidency letter. “As a worldwide organization, we have an obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution as it relates to such a unique setting as general conference, which traditionally brings thousands of visitors to Salt Lake City from around the globe.”

Upcoming details will be announced on October 3 and 4. Scroll will update as new information comes.