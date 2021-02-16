BREAKING NEWS: Officer-involved shooting at Brenchley Apartments leaves one dead

Update: The shooting was an officer-involved shooting.

An individual was killed at Brenchley Apartments on Monday night due to a reported shooting.

Assistant Chief Gary Hagen with the Rexburg police department said that police officers arrived on the scene at 8:11 p.m. in search of an unwanted suspect on the premises.

The officers involved have been put on administrative leave.

Idaho State Troopers established a perimeter with police tape, stopping anyone from entering the complex parking lot. Multiple police cars surrounded Brenchley Apartments Monday night, alongside an ambulance and a “Crime Scene Unit” car.

A man showed up who was from the “coroner’s office,” and walked into the crime scene, Scroll reports.

Nearby residents also noticed nearby police officers walking around the surrounding apartments.

The incident is currently under investigation and multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for more information.

Scroll will continue to update this story as it develops.