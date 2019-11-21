BREAKING NEWS: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to open eight new missions

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced eight new missions to be opened. The missions open July 1, 2020. With these additions, there will be 407 missions worldwide.

The new missions opening in July 2020 include:

Brazil Recife South

Cameroon Yaounde

Ecuador Guayaquil East

Ethiopia Addis Ababa

Mozambique Beira

Tanzania Dar es Salaam

Texas Austin

Texas Dallas East

These new missions will be created from the boundaries of existing missions. Mission boundary changes occur based on the needs and demands of an area.

The Brazil Recife South Mission will be the 36th mission in Brazil. It is the second in the capital city of the northeastern state of Pernambuco.

The Cameroon area is currently part of the Republic of Congo Brazzaville Mission. The Cameroon Yaounde Mission is the first in the Central African country off the Gulf of Guinea.

The Ecuador Guayaquil East Mission is the fourth mission in that city.

The Ethiopia Addis Ababa Mission is the first mission in the Horn of Africa. It is currently part of the Uganda Kampala Mission.

The Mozambique Beira Mission is the second mission in the southern Africa country.

The Tanzania Dar es Salaam Mission is the first in the East African nation. Tanzania is currently part of the Kenya Nairobi Mission.

Eight missions are operating in Texas. Houston has three missions. There are also missions in Dallas, Fort Worth, Lubbock, McAllen and San Antonio. Texas Austin and Texas Dallas East mission are to be added to these eight missions.