McRae Repair, an auto shop at 2616 South, 3000 West, burned down in a fire on Friday afternoon.

Madison Fire Department received a call around 2:45 p.m., according to the Fire Department’s website.

Nobody appears to have been injured in the fire. Parts of the shop walls remain standing but the roof is gone. The fire does not appear to have affected any houses, vehicles or land outside the shop.

Firefighters on the scene were unavailable for comment, but Scroll will post more details as the story develops.