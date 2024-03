The city of Rexburg announced that a section of University Boulevard has been closed due to unsafe road conditions.

The city posted the following statement on social media platforms:

“Due to blowing and drifting snow, our plows are unable to keep University Blvd safe for passage and the City has decided to temporarily close access to the area. We anticipate the road to be closed through tomorrow, 3/6/2024. Please use an alternate route.”

For more updates, visit the City of Rexburg Facebook here.