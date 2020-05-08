BREAKING: The Church announces phased reopenings of temples

In a letter to its members, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they would reopen 17 temples on May 11 to allow living sealing ordinances.

In the press release, they announced the first temples will be opened in Utah, Idaho, Germany and Sweden. To gain access to these ordinances at this time, members must live in the temple’s geographic area.

The four-phased plan is:

Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Open for all living ordinances. Open for all ordinances with restrictions. Open for full operations.

They also announced the Temple Department will continue to monitor local conditions and open temples as they feel is safe.