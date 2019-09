As of September 26, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has merged its newsroom Facebook and Instagram accounts with their main Facebook and Instagram accounts.

According to the Church’s newsroom website, the changes were made “to improve usage of the correct name of the Church and simplify the Church’s social media presence.”

Those that want to receive comprehensive breaking news from the Church on Facebook can go to their group. This page replaces the Church Newsroom Facebook page.