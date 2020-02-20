BREAKING: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released new general handbook

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new handbook on Feb. 19.
According to the letter sent from the First Presidency to leaders of the Church, “Key elements include:
There are nine chapters to the new manual, which replaces both Handbook 1 and Handbook 2.
According to the frequently asked questions released with the letter, “The guiding principles of the General Handbook are (1) facilitating global adaptability; (2) using a ministerial voice; (3) providing learner support, such as graphics and tables; (4) giving enhanced accessibility; and (5) supporting a revelatory mindset.”
The new handbook is available to everyone: leaders, members and nonmembers alike so that all can see how the Church operates. The handbook can be found here.