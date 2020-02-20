BREAKING: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released new general handbook

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new handbook on Feb. 19.

According to the letter sent from the First Presidency to leaders of the Church, “Key elements include:

Continuing an emphasis on helping all come unto Christ.

Organizing content around Heavenly Father’s work of salvation and exaltation.

Providing greater flexibility to simplify programs and adapt to local needs.

Making all content available to everyone.

Providing instructional videos and helpful links to other Church resources.”

There are nine chapters to the new manual, which replaces both Handbook 1 and Handbook 2.

According to the frequently asked questions released with the letter, “The guiding principles of the General Handbook are (1) facilitating global adaptability; (2) using a ministerial voice; (3) providing learner support, such as graphics and tables; (4) giving enhanced accessibility; and (5) supporting a revelatory mindset.”

The new handbook is available to everyone: leaders, members and nonmembers alike so that all can see how the Church operates. The handbook can be found here.