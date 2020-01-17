BREAKING: The First Presidency announces changes to the temple ceremonial clothing

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced changes to the ceremonial clothing used in the temples.

According to the announcement from the First Presidency, the changes were made “to make the temple experience more simple, comfortable, and accessible” by making the clothing more affordable and easier to put on and care for.

The adjusted clothing will be available Churchwide March 31, 2020.

Those with the current clothing will not need to replace them as they can still be used.

If you purchased or will purchase new temple clothing between Dec. 1, 2019 and March 30, 2020, you may exchange them for the updated clothing.