BREAKING: Two detained Latter-day Saint volunteers released in Russia

According to a Desert News article, Russia recently released the two Latter-day Saint volunteers from detention.

The two volunteers, Kole Brodowski and David Gaag, have since left Novorossiysk, Russia, where they were detained, and are headed back to the United States.

Brodowski concludes his volunteer service in returning home, and Gaag will be reassigned to a different mission.

Although they were ordered home in violation of their visas for teaching English without a license, Brodoskwi said they were only conducting a game night in English.

Their families expressed much relief and thanks for all the support they received. “I want to thank the thousands of people worldwide that prayed for him/us and sent messages of comfort and support,” Brodowski’s father said in a Facebook post. “There were many people I’ll never meet that worked day and night for the past three weeks to free these young men.” They were glad it was over.