BREAKING: Winter 2020 graduation commencement announced

On May 14, BYU-Idaho announced, via email, that it will broadcast an online commencement for the Winter 2020 graduates.

“We are pleased to announce that BYU-Idaho will broadcast an online commencement service to celebrate and recognize our Winter Semester 2020 graduates. The service will be broadcast online Thursday, May 21, at 7:00 p.m. MDT. Links to the broadcast will be published to the BYU-Idaho homepage. While we are not able to have a physical gathering due to current circumstances, please know that we celebrate with you and your families at this time.

“As you join us in this commencement service virtually, we encourage you to gather with your families, celebrate, take pictures, and share in your achievement with them. We commend and congratulate each graduate and hope you will join us virtually in this unique experience.”