Thousands of people gathered in the BYU-Idaho Center on Saturday to dance, sing and smile as they listened to Brett Young, Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer.

“I think I can speak for the rest of my band,” Young said. “Y’all have been our favorite crowd.”

Aside from performing fan favorites like “Mercy,” “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Don’t Take the Girl,” Young included his whole team, even those backstage.

To express gratitude for his backstage crew, Young invited some of them to come out and play a role in the performance. Young’s performance also included videos of his wife and baby on the big screen behind where he stood.

“It was more of just a good singing performance, it was like a story that was being told,” said Jake Christensen, a concert attendee.

Brett Young began his 2023 tour in September. After his stop in Rexburg, he plans to visit nine more cities before ending his tour.

Scott’s performance began around 8 p.m. dazzling young adults with his lyrics about his pregnant wife and young child.

“My favorite part of the concert was Jake Scott,” said Kylie Boren, a concert attendee and student at BYU-I.

With a new album releasing on Oct. 20, Scott performed a handful of songs yet to be released.

Palmer took the stage around 7:30 p.m. and introduced himself as an aspiring country artist. He moved to Nashville, Tennessee, from Canada to chase his dreams of making it big in the music industry.

