Bring the fun with the sun

With a promise of warmer weather, BYU-Idaho students look for ways to make the best of their free time during the weekends leading up to the end of the semester and beyond.

BYU-I offers many outdoor activities for students such as horseback riding, rock climbing, the ropes course, kayaking and trips to hot springs. The Outdoor Resource Center Rentals allows students to rent equipment for biking, rafting and swimming trips.

Within a two hour drive, students can find places to cool off like Rigby Lake, Fun Farm Bridge, Horseshoe Lake, Packsaddle Lake or Palisades Reservoir.

“I like going to the lake so that I can surf and water ski,” said Jake Dean, a junior studying business. “The Idaho water may be very, very cold, but you get used to it.”

Many of these places to swim also offer scenic places to hike, including the Packsaddle trails and Palisades Creek trails. Other hiking trails include R Mountain, Mesa Falls and the Darby Wind Caves.

“I really like to go on hikes and get out of Rexburg,” said Amanda Spencer, a senior studying elementary education.

If BYU-I students feel like staying close to Rexburg, there are plenty of parks that offer space to play games such as volleyball, badminton, tennis, basketball, frisbee, Spikeball and baseball.

Another favorite activity for students is hammocking. Many of the Rexburg parks have trees planted close enough to each other for hammocks to swing between them.

“Hammocking is a way for me to have fun and just hang out with my friends,” Spencer said.

Though school is still in session for a few more days, students can find different outdoor activities and enjoy their free time in the warmer weather.