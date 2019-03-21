Bring your comics to life at the Spori

Comic Book enthusiasts are welcome to the BYU-Idaho Comic Book Workshop. Here, students who are interested in reading or creating comics can come and share ideas of their own and receive input on how they can better their chances in having a career in comic writing.

In this workshop, there are writers creating their own fiction and artists designing their own characters.

Taylor Campbell, a sophomore studying communication, is in charge of this particular activity. He likes to walk around the classroom and listen to other people’s ideas and give input on what they can improve on.

“I started getting into comics when I was 8 years old, and been reading ever since,” Campbell said. “I pick up new stuff, love drawing things like that. Now I run a YouTube channel talking about comics. I teach this workshop and I have taught it for four semesters. I love seeing people come in and with a goal to make a comic, and they do so. I think that is super fun. I also love seeing people improve.”

Some of Campbell’s favorite comics to read are Superman, Spider-Man, Batman and the Justice League. Right now he is very excited that Toy Story, his favorite franchise, is now adapted into its own comic.

One of the students attending the Comic Book Workshop, Elena West, a freshman majoring in art, was among those with ideas she dreams of sharing with the world. West enjoys web comics.

“I got into comics four years ago,” West said. “My friend recommended Gunnerkrigg Court, and I spent most of high school looking for web comics to read and I found a bunch that I loved reading. In high school we had a senior project where we could kind of do anything we wanted, and so I decided to started my own comic and started it right away. I’ve done it for the past few years and been really enjoying it.”

All students who are comic enthusiasts can attend this workshop. The comic book workshop is every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. in the Jacob Spori Building in room 137.