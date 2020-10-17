Bringing back in-person fitness classes

“Nobody can drag us down,” echoed from large speakers throughout the BYU-Idaho Football Stadium during the first fitness class taught in person since March.

During the first and second weeks of the semester, outdoor activities were offered for several of the fitness classes in an effort to provide more students with the opportunity to attend.

Becca Forsgren, a sophomore studying elementary education, shared her excitement for the return of in-person classes.

“It’s really fun,” said Forsgren. “You aren’t alone while doing it, you have that motivation surrounding you.”

As the Rexburg winters change the weather, Lisa Robison, BYU-I activities advisor, explained classes will only be held indoors. Besides the constant changing of rules and regulations, fitness instructors are also excited about the atmosphere that comes with teaching in-person classes.

“There is just so much energy. It’s crazy. I can motivate them and they motivate each other,” Hammond said.

Hammond taught all of her High Fitness classes over Zoom for the spring semester.

“It was harder because you weren’t able to be face-to-face,” said Brielle Hammond, a junior studying physical therapy and a High Fitness instructor. “You couldn’t always see the students’ faces. The energy that was usually there in person just wasn’t there over Zoom.”

Robinson shared her thoughts on why fitness classes might be a great outlet for students during the pandemic.

“The research that the university has reached out and let us know that the most concern is students having some loneliness and depression,” Robison said. “We hope we can be a way to touch those lives and bring them to life with us. We hope they can feel comfortable and confident enough to come.”

Fitness classes are offered Monday through Friday every week. The classes still offered are Zumba, High Fitness, HIIT, yoga, and aerobics. Students also have the option of following along through Zoom for High Fitness on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Zumba on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Yoga can be viewed through Instagram Live every day of the week except for Fridays. Spin and crossing training classes are on hold until further notice.