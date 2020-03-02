Bringing class back to BYU-Idaho

Laughter and music flowed out of The Gates lounge on Feb. 22. Small twinkling lights lit throughout the rooms tinged everything inside a shade of gold. A laundry basket filled with canned goods awaited guests in the main entrance, a passageway to the rest of the party.

BYU-Idaho students filled the room, decked out in 1920’s attire. Ladies in flapper dresses and gentlemen in suspenders, button-ups and slacks chatted while eating cream puffs and drinking sparkling cider.

Carlie Webster, a senior studying communication, started planning the party three months before the night it came. “Gatsby Gives”, the theme of the night, came to her over winter break. Her inspiration came through the Communication Research Fundamentals class she took the fall semester of 2019.

Webster surveyed 200 students about hunger for a class project. Her results showed that 33% of those surveyed had skipped meals due to financial concerns and only 5.5% of them had been to a food pantry.

“Sometimes in my free time I just sit and think of the next event that I can plan,” Webster said. “I wanted to make it a reality after I realized there are a lot of people without food in general, and I want BYU-I students to know this resource is available to them.”

After deciding on the cause for the event, Webster turned to a friend who she knew had thrown a Gatsby-inspired party in 2018.

The Great Gatsby impressed Kagiso Dikane, a junior studying financial economics, the first time he watched it. He said the amount of effort the characters put into their parties amazed him.

“In our youth, especially in our LDS community, we believe in, ‘okay let’s just do karaoke, play a set of cards and let’s play Clue,’” Dikane said. “I want to bring class back to BYU-Idaho. Make Idaho classy again.”

Webster and Dikane’s combined efforts resulted in a night including dressing up, a solo saxophonist, hors d’oeuvres and games of pool.

“It looks so cute,” said Brigette Barney, a junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, “I love it. I think she did a really good job. It’s all put together very nicely.”