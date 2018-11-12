Bringing roommates closer through dodgeball

Teams of roommates lined up on the glossed floors of the I-Center gymnasium on Saturday to participate in a dodgeball tournament.

The tournament was on Nov. 10 and consisted of three- to six-player teams from different housing complexes.

Teams challenged one another in three rounds. The winners moved on to the semi-finals where they competed for an entry in the finals.

The prizes for the two winning teams included a 24 pack of toilet paper, a $50 gift card to Fat Cats and a gift card to Pizza Hut for two large pizzas.

The Housing and Student Living Office hosted the event as part of their efforts to engage students and have them develop better bonds with each other.

Conner Crook, a freshman studying communication, worked with the office to organize the event.

“We bring roommates together so they could have a little fun and learn to love each other,” Crook said.

Some of the teams included The Brothers, The Dirty Boys, Girl Scout Dropouts and The Ballin Boys.

In the matchup between The Brothers and The Dirty Boys, the teams put up a fight. They maneuvered across the court and simultaneously launched their balls at the enemy team.