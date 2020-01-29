Bringing the next generation into the wild

On Jan. 29 from 6-8 p.m., Rachel Leavitt, alumna from BYU-Idaho who graduated in wildlife biology, will come and teach how to bring our children into the wild. She will lecture on how to bring families into the outdoors.

“The purpose of the program is to get more ideas and also learn more about the outdoors,” said Leanne Schmidt, a senior studying therapeutic recreation and a manager at Outdoor Activities.“If you’re interested at all in the outdoors you should come. You don’t have to be doing an extreme sport to enjoy the outdoors.”

Leavitt, a new mother herself, said that she wants her children to experience the great outdoors. She also wants new parents to explore as well.

“I have some fun stories to share that will hopefully inspire people to take their kids outdoors more,” Leavitt said. “The fun doesn’t stop when you have kids. It changes a bit but once you figure it out, it’s even more fun to share these things with them. So if you’re already an avid outdoorsman or you want to get started yourself, I have some ideas that will make outdoor recreation fun for the whole family.”

This is the first of three lectures in the Adventure Series. These lectures are put on by Outdoor Activities in hopes of getting students into the outdoors.