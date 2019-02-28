Broadway, from New York to Idaho

Sharing is caring!











Broadway, located in New York City, created to hold the highest level attainable for commercial theater, has all types of performances for all audiences. Now, Broadway is coming to Idaho.

Student Activities presents Broadway Revue on March 2 at 7 p.m. in the Manwaring Center’s Little Theater. It’s a cheaper and newer way to enjoy musicals recreated by BYU-Idaho students, for a fair price.

Broadway in Other Hands

Logan Lindholm, a junior studying theatre education, is the manager of the Revue and is responsible for everything the public will watch on Saturday night. Lindholm is very passionate about what he does.

“It is kind of like asking a parent which child they like the most,” Lindholm said, when asked which Broadway musical was his favorite.

This is the third time Lindholm has directed the Broadway Revue and is accustomed to the pressure it brings to direct a large cast. He directs 35 people as part of the program.

“We get people from all over the campus, majoring in different courses but sharing the same love,” Lindholm said.

The Revue will feature musical and acting performances. The main goal of all this hard work is to give students the opportunity of performing pieces from their favorites Broadway musicals.

Expectations

Lindholm, a passionate fan of theater, set expectations for himself, such as putting on the best show possible every time he does a production, whether he is the director or an actor.



“From the students I expect their best on the stage, I know they really love what they do,” Lindholm said.

Admission to the Revue is $2.