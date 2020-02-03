Broadway star visits for Valentine’s Day performance

BYU-Idaho’s Center Stage opens its curtains for Broadway star Bryan Terrell Clark on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

Clark will be performing a variety of pop and Broadway songs.

“He made his Broadway debut playing the iconic role of Marvin Gaye in Motown: The Musical, which received a 2014 Grammy Award nomination for “Best Musical Theater Album,” said Brett Crandall, working in University Relations, in a news release.

The show will be $7 for students and $12 for the public. They will not be allowing children that are six years old or younger. Those planning on attending must dress classroom appropriate.

“As a fan of Hamilton, I would be very interested in going to see Bryan Teller Clark perform,” said Rachel Cook, a junior studying horticulture. “Being able to see that talent that got him the role in the first place would be really cool to see!”

According to a news release from Clark, besides being on Broadway, Clark has appeared on CBS’s NCIS and Person of Interest.

“Broadway performer Bryan Terrell Clark will be making his way from the Big Apple to Rexburg, Idaho this Valentine’s Day,” Crandall said in the news release.

Other than Clark’s performance accomplishments, he is also a co-founder of inDEFINED, an initiative that helps encourage youth to be heard.

“The online apparel brand (inDEFINED) raises money for various charities and philanthropic organizations and supports arts education for at-risk youth,” according to Hiedelburg University.

With his initiative and upcoming show, the audience can see what this performer is all about.