Broadway to BYU-Idaho

Broadway performer Bryan Terrell Clark will be performing in the Hart Auditorium from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Clark will take the stage Valentine’s evening, highlighting his singing skills by performing various pop and Broadway songs.

According to a BYU-Idaho press release, “He made his Broadway debut playing the iconic role of Marvin Gaye in Motown: The Musical, which received a 2014 Grammy Award nomination for ‘Best Musical Theater Album.'”

Clark’s most recent role was performing as George Washington in the award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton.

“I felt like it was an honor and a privilege to step into the role of George Washington, the first president, and to portray him in the political climate that we were in.” said Bryan Terrell Clark in a phone interview.

“As a theatre major, I think it is really cool that we’re inviting a major Broadway singer to come and perform for us,” said Patrick Carlile, a senior majoring in theatre studies.

For Clark, Broadway was something that he never imagined himself doing.

“I felt like Broadway chose me in a really interesting way,” Clark said. “I always kept producing and acting separately most of my life, and I thought that musicals were kind of corny to me.”

It wasn’t until he was introduced to the musical Rent that his opinion changed.

Besides performing on Broadway, Clark participates in writing and music production, including contributing to Mary J. Blige’s “Irreversible” which was on her album My Life II. Clark has made TV appearances in shows such as NCIS and Person of Interest.

For those interested in attending the event and wanting to purchase tickets, visit tickets.byui.edu.