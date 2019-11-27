Broke? Young? You’ve come to the right place

In a play on the name “Brigham Young University,” Haley Huffaker created “Broke and Young University” as a way for college kids to access cheap deals and have fun.

Huffaker, a senior studying communication, presented her price-conscious brand at BYU-Idaho’s senior showcase. “I created a brand that promotes the college experience on a college budget,” said Huffaker. “I only wanted to promote events and deals going on around town that were worth students’ time and money.”

Broke and Young University works as a one-stop information hub for deals and events going on for BYU-I students. There is a website, brokeandyoung.com, and also a Facebook page.

Huffaker talked about her hard work in building the brand, which gained traction among BYU-I students. “I’ve had a lot of people today actually say ‘Are you the face of the Broke and Young website?’” said Huffaker. “I started off using social media and made a website, then reached out to brands asking if they needed promotions or deals. They eventually started coming to me.”

For now, Huffaker plans on continuing to build her brand for free as she gains recognition.