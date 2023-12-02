The Boise State University Broncos defeated the St. Mary’s University Gales 63-60 at the Mountain America Center on Friday.

Head to Head

Boise State plays in the Mountain West conference and entered Friday with a 3-3 record, following a 70-56 loss against Butler University on Nov. 26.

The Broncos are led by Tyson Degenhart, who leads the team averaging 14 points per game.

Saint Mary’s plays in the West Coast Conference and came into the game with a 3-4 record after dropping the previous game 78-71 against the University of Utah on Nov. 27.

Aiden Mahaney leads the Gales, averaging 15 points per game.

Both the Broncos and the Gales qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season.

First Half

The Broncos jumped out to an early 9-0 lead, led by Degenhart who had five points before the first media timeout.

Harry Wessels broke the seal on the basket for the Gales when he knocked down a free throw to make the score 11-1.

A three-pointer from Mahaney helped St. Mary’s trail 12-4 at the second media timeout.

Chibuzo Agbo hit a three-pointer from the top of the key to help balloon the Boise State lead to 22-8 with 9:41 remaining in the first half.

St Mary’s went on a 5-0 run, capped off by a layup and a free throw from Mahaney, putting them behind 30-23 with 4:17 remaining in the first half.

Boise State quickly responded with a 4-0 run from Roddie Anderson III, making the score 34-23 with 3:32 left in the first half.

At the half, the Broncos led the Gales 34-24.

Degenhart led Boise State with 12 points in the half. While Agbo led with four rebounds.

Mahaney powered St. Mary’s with 8 first-half points. Mitchell Saxen and Wessels tied for the team with three rebounds each.

Second Half

A 13-2 St. Mary’s run, led by seven points from Augustas Marčiulionis, cut the score to 38-37 with 13:04 remaining in the game.

A pair of three-pointers from Andrew Meadow helped the Broncos punch back, putting them ahead 46-39 with 11:17 on the clock.

Agbo found the basket and put Boise State ahead 57-47 with 5:18 remaining.

Marciulionis and Mahaney combined to spur St. Mary’s on a 7-2 run, cutting the Broncos lead to 59-54 with 2:16 remaining in the game.

The Gales continued to try and overcome the deficit; however, Boise State always responded.

In the end, the Broncos carried the lead from the start to the finish, defeating the Gales 63-60.

Degenhart finished the night as Boise State’s leading scorer, shooting 5-9 for 17 points.

Mahaney led St. Mary’s with 19 points while Marciulionis followed closely behind with 17 points.

With the win, the Broncos brought the record to 4-3.

The Gales’ defeat saw their record fall to 3-5.

The Mountain America Center will once again see NCAA basketball action on Jan. 6 when the Idaho State University Bengals face the University of Nebraska Omaha at 6 p.m.